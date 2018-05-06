Uniquely Utah: A Hermit’s Cabin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLARD COUNTY, UTAH -- In the late 1920’s a man by the name of Bob Stinson sought solace in a small canyon in the House Mountain Range west of Delta, Utah.

He built a small home there, and lived a colorful life. He is said to have earned a living by clearing rocks from roadways, trapping coyotes, and mixing poisons for the government to kill grasshoppers.

Check out the video to learn a little more about Stinson and his home.

If you chose to visit, be prepared. There are no services in the vicinity of the cabin, and it can be reached only by way of dirt roads and a short hike in an area prone to extreme weather conditions.

Directions to the cabin as provided by the Bureau of Land management are as follows: From Delta, travel west on highway 6&50 for 33 miles and turn right at the U-Dig Fossil sign. Travel north on the gravel road for 10.4 miles to a 4-way intersection. At this intersection turn left to the Marjum Pass; drive west for 12.8 miles. The rock house is located in a narrow canyon, which is the last small side canyon on the north side of the Marjum Pass Road.

Latitude/Longitude: 39.247166 / -113.402867