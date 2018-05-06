Semi rolls on I-15 after driver falls asleep at the wheel

UTAH COUNTY — The driver of a semi suffered minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and rolling the vehicle on I-15 in Utah County Sunday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. as a driver hauling a load of produce fell asleep at the wheel near milepost 246.

The semi drifted off the right shoulder, struck a fence and went up a slight embankment before rolling over and coming to a stop resting on its top.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

There were no other vehicles involved and no further injuries reported.

UHP states the right lane of northbound I-15 will be closed for several hours in the vicinity as crews work to offload the trailer.