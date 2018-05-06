× Ogden man shoots dog who attacked him

OGDEN, Utah – A man shot and wounded a neighbor’s dog who attacked him Sunday morning in Ogden, police say.

According to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department, the incident happened around 10:40 a.m. near the 700 block of Ogden Avenue.

Farr stated the man shot the dog, who was taken to the vet to be treated. The condition of the dog was unknown at the time of this report.

The men’s injuries were not life-threatening, though Farr would not release where he was bitten due to the active nature of the investigation.

The breed of dog was also not released at the time of this report.

Police were actively investigating the shooting, and if it was in self-defense.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.