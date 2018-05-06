FBI, BIA seeking Fort Duchesne shooting suspect

FORT DUCHESNE, Utah -Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials announced Sunday they are seeking a man wanted for an alleged shooting incident in the Fort Duchesne area.

Bradley James Moore is considered to be armed and dangerous by authorities.

“If you have information about his location please call 911 or the BIA Police department,” the BIA wrote in a statement. “Do not approach him.”

The BIA stated that Moore is not originally from the area.

Details regarding the shooting were unknown at the time of this report.

Anyone with information can contact the BIA at (435) 725-2677.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.