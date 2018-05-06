3 Questions with Bob Evans: Darius Gray of the Genesis Group on racism and the LDS Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is considered by many to be the most significant development in the LDS Church during the 20th century.

And in June of this year, the LDS Church will celebrate in a big way the 40 years since restrictions were lifted on the priesthood and temple blessing for those of African descent.

In the mid-1960s, long before the ban was lifted, Darius Gray joined the LDS Church and eventually became one of the original members of the Genesis Group, which supports black members of the LDS Church.

Gray joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

You knew about that ban going in. You knew that you would not be able to take your family to the temple to receive those blessings before you joined the LDS Church. Why did you become a Latter-day Saint? When you realized that the basis for the denial of the priesthood and temple blessings to Africans and those of African descent was based in something less than doctrine, and, in fact, racism, what kind of a wrestle did that create inside you as a black Latter-day Saint? How is your experience as a Latter-day Saint now different from your experience prior to June of 1978?

To learn more about the Be One event, including how to stream the sold out event online, click here. See below for the extended interview with Darius Gray: