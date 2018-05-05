× Three arrested in Heber City with allegedly nine forms of THC, marijuana, psychedelics

HEBER CITY, Utah – Three individuals in Heber city were arrested Thursday following a search warrant that led to the seizure of multiple forms of THC products, marijuana, and psychedelic drugs.

Declan Scannell, Erin Fulmore, and Brett Ferrante were arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges as a result of the search and seizure.

The Wasatch Back Narcotics Enforcement Team (BackNET) and other agencies served the warrant at the home.

According to the Heber City Police Department, during the search, officers located multiple forms of THC including hash, butane hash oil (BHO), kief, wax, butter, peanut butter edibles, and three kinds of candy edibles.

Officers also reportedly found psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, and “raw” marijuana.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into jail. A fourth suspect, identified as Ian Debay, was not home at the time but was also facing multiple charges.