Shooting in Kearns leaves one in critical condition, police search for vehicle

KEARNS, Utah – An argument between roommates in Kearns turned violent Saturday morning, leaving a 29-year-old male in critical condition.

According to officials with the Unified Police Department (UPD), the incident happened near 5300 W. 5150 S. around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was shot twice by his roommate during the argument.

The suspect of the shooting was still outstanding.

Investigators announced they are looking for a convertible 2004 Chrysler Sebring with Utah plates X78 9XU which was believed to be involved in the shooter’s escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-743-7000.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.