× Layton man shot by police officer after firing multiple rounds, causing standoff

LAYTON, Utah – A Layton man was shot by a police officer Saturday morning after he allegedly fired at least a dozen shots inside and outside his house, causing a SWAT situation.

According to Lt. Travis Lyman with the Layton Police Department, officers responded to calls of a drunk and suicidal man near 1950 North Avalon Street around 11:30 p.m.

Officers made contact with the man, who stated that he had guns and ammunition with him.

“He indicated that he wanted to make sure we understood that he was serious, and at that point, he started firing rounds off while inside the house,” Lyman said.

A shelter in place was ordered for residents in the area.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and police continued to communicate with the man via phone while he was inside.

Police said over the course of three hours, the man fired multiple shots. It was unclear if the man was shooting at police or firing randomly.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the man allegedly went outside of his home again and shot toward his lawn.

A Layton Police Officer then opened fire at the man, shooting him.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, then transported by Life Flight to Intermountain Medical Center.

Police officials said the man is expected to survive.

It was unclear what charges the suspect may be facing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.