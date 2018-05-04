× Utah trooper apprehends pair transporting 225 pounds of pot on I-84

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Two people are behind bars after police say they located more than 200 pounds of marijuana inside their vehicle after a traffic stop on I-84.

According to statements of probable cause, a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on eastbound I-84 near milepost 106 Wednesday for failing to signal.

The trooper states that while speaking with the occupants, he noticed several large gray bags appearing to be rectangular in shape and sealed with duct tape, which he said is a common method of packaging drugs for transport.

The trooper asked the driver, Dax David Brown of Kentucky, to sit in the patrol vehicle and then he spoke with the female passenger, Diedre Lynn Diamond. He said the pair gave inconsistent stories and that Brown told him they were coming back from Burning Man—which the officer said he knew had not been held recently.

The trooper asked Brown if there were drugs in the vehicle and Brown said no, while the female passenger said “not that I know of” when asked.

“I don’t recall a time where someone has used that specific phrase and I have not found narcotics in the vehicle,” the trooper wrote. “I encounter this statement regularly.”

A K9 unit responded to the scene and the K9 indicated the presence of drugs. Police searched the car and located about 225 pounds of marijuana in 225 individually vacuum sealed packages, according to the pc statements.

Under the driver’s seat, police say they located a case containing a large amount of cash, two bags containing cocaine, a bag containing methamphetamine, a bag containing LSD, and a straw with white residue inside of it.

Police say Brown told them “‘I don’t need a lawyer to tell you that this is all mine’, [the case] did however have a note in there that stated, Dax & Diedre.”

Both have been booked into jail on drug related charges.