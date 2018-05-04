× Rockets beat Jazz 113-92 to take 2-1 lead in Western Conference Semifinals

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a rough night for Utah Jazz fans as the Houston Rockets raced to a 113-92 victory in Game 3 Friday night in Salt Lake City.

The Rockets established control of the game early on, ending the first up 39-22 after having led by as many as 22 points in the quarter.

The Jazz went on a 9-point run and narrowed the lead in the second before the Rockets roared ahead once more, and Houston went into the locker room up by 30 at 70-40.

The Jazz didn’t gain much ground in the third as the Rockets held the lead comfortably, and Utah fans were dealt another blow when Derrick Favors left the game with a left ankle sprain and did not return.

The Rockets began the fourth quarter leading by 27 at 92-65, and they held onto the lead to win 113-92 and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. MDT in Salt Lake City.