SALT LAKE CITY — Full Medicaid expansion appears to have qualified for the November ballot.

Utah Decides Healthcare, which is running the citizen petition initiative, said Friday that enough signatures had been verified giving them the 26 district threshold necessary to qualify for the ballot.

The initiative would expand Medicaid coverage to Utah’s poorest, who earn less than $16,662 a year. The campaign said the initiative would also bring in more than $800 million in federal money.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert has said he opposes the initiative, seeking instead to work with the Trump administration of Medicaid waivers.