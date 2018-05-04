Highlights from the 2018 Utah Youth Soccer Association State Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Youth Soccer Association State Cup was underway this week.

See below for the results of the State Cup courtesy UYSA, and see the video above for highlights from several of the games.

Day 1 results:

11U Girls

Two semi-finals were played setting up an Impact PB vs Wasatch 07G ZB final tomorrow!

12U Girls

Utah Glory made their rags to riches story come through as they went from a play-in game to State Cup Champions with a 3-1 win.

13U Girls

La Roca PO won a State Cup title with a convincing 3-0 win over finalist Liverpool F.C.

14U Girls

Utah Celtic FC 04 started the day's ceremonies after a 2-0 win made them Utah State Cup Champions.

15U Girls

With two semi-finals being played, everything was at stake, before Impact MN and Avalanche 03 Black won to set up a showdown tomorrow.

16U Girls

No games today, but their final is at 6:00pm on Field 2 tomorrow.

17U Girls

Shootouts mean nothing to La Roca S ML as they won two in two days to become Utah State Cup Champions.

18U Girls

No games today, but their final is at 4:15pm on Field 1 tomorrow.

19U Girls

No games today, but their final is at 6:15pm on Field 1 tomorrow.

11U Boys

Two semi finals saw both winning teams score 4 goals to set up a final between Murray S.C. Black SM and La Roca S JM tomorrow.

12U Boys

Forza 06 DN and Liverpool F.C. 06B DA will play for a title tomorrow after winning their semi-finals today.

13U Boys

La Roca S CS scored early and held on to win 1-0.

14U Boys

No games today, but their final will be tomorrow at 4:00pm on field 2.

15U Boys

Sparta 03 Premier MD rode their semi final shootout momentum and took down Liverpool F.C. 03B LS in the final 3-1 to become champions.

Day 2 results:

11U Boys

La Roca S JM beat Murray S.C. Black SM in the final 7-3 to become Utah State Cup Champions in their first trip to the tournament.

12U Boys

Forza FC 06 DN beat Liverpool F.C. DA 4-2 in a highly competitive match that saw Forza FC Coach David Newman win his first State Cup title in 9 attempts, as well as redemption for the team who were finalists just last year.

13U Boys

Champions: La Roca S CS

14U Boys

After a scoreless 90 minutes, UDA 04B Grey opened up the offense in overtime scoring twice to claim the title over Sparta 04 Premier JK.

15U Boys

Champion: Sparta 03 Premier MD

11U Girls

Wasatch 07G ZB beat Impact PB by the narrowest of scorelines 1-0 to claim a title in their first attempt at State Cup.

12U Girls

Champion: Utah Glory G06 Black NO

13U Girls

Champion: La Roca PO

14U Girls

Champion: Utah Celtic FC 04

15U Girls

Impact MN beat Utah Avalanche 2-0, to complete their undefeated tournament and win the title.

16U Girls

USA Premier 02G finished off their amazing run through this tournament by winning the title 3-1 and sending the team to Hawaii.

17U Girls

Champion: La Roca S ML

18U Girls

After a tight and entertaining first half that saw the teams level at 2 apiece, Utah Celtic FC 00 turned it on after halftime cruising to a 5-2 win due in large part to a hat trick from Brecken Mozingo.

19U Girls

In one of the wildest games of the night, Utah FC 99G won 4-2. After trailing 0-2, the team scored 4 unanswered including 2 in overtime to beat La Roca PO.