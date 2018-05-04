Highlights from the 2018 Utah Youth Soccer Association State Cup

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Youth Soccer Association State Cup was underway this week.
See below for the results of the State Cup courtesy UYSA, and see the video above for highlights from several of the games.
Day 1 results:
11U Girls
Two semi-finals were played setting up an Impact PB vs Wasatch 07G ZB final tomorrow!
12U Girls
Utah Glory made their rags to riches story come through as they went from a play-in game to State Cup Champions with a 3-1 win.
13U Girls
La Roca PO won a State Cup title with a convincing 3-0 win over finalist Liverpool F.C.
14U Girls
Utah Celtic FC 04 started the day's ceremonies after a 2-0 win made them Utah State Cup Champions.
15U Girls
With two semi-finals being played, everything was at stake, before Impact MN and Avalanche 03 Black won to set up a showdown tomorrow.
16U Girls
No games today, but their final is at 6:00pm on Field 2 tomorrow.
17U Girls
Shootouts mean nothing to La Roca S ML as they won two in two days to become Utah State Cup Champions.
18U Girls
No games today, but their final is at 4:15pm on Field 1 tomorrow.
19U Girls
No games today, but their final is at 6:15pm on Field 1 tomorrow.
11U Boys
Two semi finals saw both winning teams score 4 goals to set up a final between Murray S.C. Black SM and La Roca S JM tomorrow.
12U Boys
Forza 06 DN and Liverpool F.C. 06B DA will play for a title tomorrow after winning their semi-finals today.
13U Boys
La Roca S CS scored early and held on to win 1-0.
14U Boys
No games today, but their final will be tomorrow at 4:00pm on field 2.
15U Boys
Sparta 03 Premier MD rode their semi final shootout momentum and took down Liverpool F.C. 03B LS in the final 3-1 to become champions.
Day 2 results:
11U Boys
La Roca S JM beat Murray S.C. Black SM in the final 7-3 to become Utah State Cup Champions in their first trip to the tournament.
12U Boys
Forza FC 06 DN beat Liverpool F.C. DA 4-2 in a highly competitive match that saw Forza FC Coach David Newman win his first State Cup title in 9 attempts, as well as redemption for the team who were finalists just last year.
13U Boys
Champions: La Roca S CS
14U Boys
After a scoreless 90 minutes, UDA 04B Grey opened up the offense in overtime scoring twice to claim the title over Sparta 04 Premier JK.
15U Boys
Champion: Sparta 03 Premier MD
11U Girls
Wasatch 07G ZB beat Impact PB by the narrowest of scorelines 1-0 to claim a title in their first attempt at State Cup.
12U Girls
Champion: Utah Glory G06 Black NO
13U Girls
Champion: La Roca PO
14U Girls
Champion: Utah Celtic FC 04
15U Girls
Impact MN beat Utah Avalanche 2-0, to complete their undefeated tournament and win the title.
16U Girls
USA Premier 02G finished off their amazing run through this tournament by winning the title 3-1 and sending the team to Hawaii.
17U Girls
Champion: La Roca S ML
18U Girls
After a tight and entertaining first half that saw the teams level at 2 apiece, Utah Celtic FC 00 turned it on after halftime cruising to a 5-2 win due in large part to a hat trick from Brecken Mozingo.
19U Girls
In one of the wildest games of the night, Utah FC 99G won 4-2. After trailing 0-2, the team scored 4 unanswered including 2 in overtime to beat La Roca PO.