SALT LAKE CITY — Zero Fatalities is urging motorcyclists and other drivers to be safe on Utah roadways.

Last year, 39 motorcyclists died on Utah roads and comprised 14 percent of the Beehive State's total traffic fatalities, according to a statement from the organization.

There have been 10 motorcyclist deaths in Utah so far this year, including four from the last two weeks, the statement said.

Drivers are urged to look twice for motorcycles, and motorcyclists are urged to wear protective gear and take riding skills courses.