Seven people displaced after house fire in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — The Red Cross is helping seven people find a place to stay after their Murray home caught fire early Thursday morning.

Fire crews said two people were watching TV when they smelled smoke around 1:30 a.m., so they went outside to see where it was coming from.

They noticed their back deck was on fire, so they called the fire department and ran back inside to get the other people out.

"Yeah, it was definitely fortunate that someone was awake because they were not alerted by a detector, they were alerted by the smell," said Deputy Chief Jon Harris, Murray City Fire Department.

One of the people living there tried to put the fire out with a garden hose.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had spread from the back porch into the upstairs bedrooms.

Crews got the fire under control in 15 minutes.

"We don't know what started it, we're currently under investigation. The occupants let us know in the last couple days they had been working on some projects on the porch, so it is a chance that is related," Harris said.

Firefighters said multiple families rented out the home.