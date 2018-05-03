Security cameras capture man throwing himself off second floor of Spanish Fork courthouse

Posted 1:36 pm, May 3, 2018, by , Updated at 03:16PM, May 3, 2018

Viewer Discretion Advised

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Security camera images show a handcuffed man running out of a courtroom and throwing himself over a railing to the floor below at a courthouse in Spanish Fork.

A spokesman for Utah State Courts identified the man as 35-year-old Christopher Clay Rudd, who was supposed to be appearing before a judge "for an order to show cause for skipping out on his rehab."

Mug shot: Christopher Clay Rudd

The security camera images also show a bailiff attempting to break Rudd's fall, and Rudd appeared to have been bleeding from a head wound after the fall.

Mapleton Police arrested Rudd on April 26 for theft, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and drug-related charges.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for more updates as they become available.