Police: Couple arrested for battery on wedding day

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS-TV) — A Florida couple said “I do” on Clearwater Beach last week but their wedding day ended with both of them in jail, according to Clearwater police.

Daniel Gillen, 61 and Gegee Riposta, 49 were arrested April 29, 2018 and charged with domestic battery after they got into an argument on their wedding day.

Clearwater police say both Gillen and Riposta became intoxicated and were arguing throughout the day. The couple reportedly got into a physical altercation in the hotel room they shared.

Riposta had noticeable scratches and scrape marks on her knee and Gillen had noticeable scratch marks and injury to his torso area, according to the arrest affidavit. Police say the injuries were consistent with both statements given at the time of arrest.

Police say Riposta has one prior battery conviction which occurred in 1992 through the Orange County Florida court system. Gillen does not have any prior convictions for battery.