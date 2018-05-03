Clark Planetarium is hosting an event Friday, May 4th, 2018 called "May the 4th be with you". The event includes cosplay characters, costume demos, photo ops, and $4 movies. For more information on this event and others visit ClarkPlanetarium.Org
May the 4th be with you at Clark Planetarium
