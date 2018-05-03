× Here is Utah’s most popular Star Wars character (It’s probably not who you think)

SALT LAKE CITY — A Georgia company has combed through Google Trends data to identify the most popular Star Wars character in each state.

Darth Vader was the most popular choice overall, but you may be surprised at the most-searched-for Star Wars character in Utah.

According to research by declutter.com, Utah has been searching for Rey more than any other character over the last year.

Rey was also the most-searched-for character in Illinois, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington.

