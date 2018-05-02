Utah man reunites with daughter last seen 32 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah -- A Magna man has connected with a daughter he last saw as an infant 32 years ago.

“We had searched for years,” said Pauline Hill.

“We got real close,” said her husband, Troy Hill.

“We knew she was in Michigan," Pauline Hill said. "We knew she was in Le Peire. But every time we got an address it was the wrong address, it was the wrong email, the wrong phone number."

Troy says while he was in prison in 1985, Alicia’s mother moved the pair to Michigan. He lost touch but kept searching.

Last year, Alicia started her own quest to find her dad. The pair finally made a connection on Facebook. After a few months of talking on the phone, Wednesday night, Alicia flew to Utah.

“Hi baby girl,” said Troy as he wrapped his arms around Alicia in baggage claim.

“Hi Dad,” Alicia responded.

Both had tears in their eyes.

Alicia is moving to Utah to live with her dad. She says she is excited and nervous for a new life.