Boy Scouts of America announces name change, new ‘Scout Me In’ initiative

IRVING, Texas — Boy Scouts of America announced some major changes to its organization Wednesday, including a new name for its program for older youth.

The Boy Scouts program will become "Scouts BSA" starting February 2019, a statement from Boy Scouts of America said.

"As we enter a new era for our organization, it is important that all youth can see themselves in Scouting in every way possible. That is why it is important that the name for our Scouting program for older youth remain consistent with the single name approach used for the Cub Scouts,” said Michael Surbaugh, Chief Scout Executive of the Boy Scouts of America, in a news release issued Wednesday. “Starting in February 2019, the name of the older youth program will be ‘Scouts BSA,’ and the name of our iconic organization will continue to be Boy Scouts of America.”

The organization also announced a new initiative called "Scout Me In," a campaign that will include both boys and girls in its Cub Scout program for the first time.

"Cub Scouts is a lot of fun, and now it’s available to all kids,” said Stephen Medlicott, National Marketing Group Director of Boy Scouts of America. “That’s why we love ‘Scout Me In’ – because it speaks to girls and boys and tells them, ‘This is for you. We want you to join!’," the news release said.

