Pro-Second Amendment students stage school walkout in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – At around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning roughly two dozen students staged a walkout at Hunter High School in support of the Second Amendment.

Organizers of the walkout, which took place nationwide, stayed outside of the school for 16 minutes.

They chose the number of minutes because they say once every 16 minutes someone’s life is saved by a person with a gun.

Organizers also said the walkout was a response to large student protests that took place against gun violence following a massacre at a Florida school earlier this year.

The walkout started and ended right on time. There were no incidents and the students returned back to class.