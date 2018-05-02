Parris RV shows off the coolest travel trailer to help you camp in style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brett Parris of Parris RV showed off the Forest River RV Salem Cruise Lite. Take this unit on your next weekend camping trip and enjoy the outdoors in style. It sleeps up to seven people with a queen bed, a sofa bed, and a dinette both fold down plus double bunk beds. Enjoy playing games at the booth dinette or curling up with a book on the sofa. Play a game of cornhole, then grab a snack and rest under the awning. It is perfect for keeping the sun off, but you are still able to enjoy the fresh air.

Salem Cruise Lite travel trailers are a great way to introduce RVing into your camping adventures. A lot of the features that you will find in these units are only found in RV's that are higher end. It features a front aerodynamic profile, decorative molding, two-toned wood grains, and taller interior heights. The tires have E-Z lube axels which allow grease to flow to the inner and outer barrings. Make sure you take a look at the Cruise Lite today by heading down to Parris RV at 4360 S State in Murray.

For more information call 801-268-1110 or visit ParrisRV.com.