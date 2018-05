SALT LAKE CITY – Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City posted some adorable photos of a mother duck and her ducklings, who hatched near the school over the weekend.

“There were 7 cute little fuzzy ducklings when we came to school Monday,” the school wrote in a Facebook post. “Mommy Duck took her babies out of the planter and headed off toward the Jordan river as she usually does. Good job Mommy Duck!”