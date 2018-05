Kanye West has been known to say some outrageous things over the years.

The rapper is back in the headlines with some controversial comments he made about slavery.

In an interview with TMZ he said, “”You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice! Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? You know, like it’s like we’re, we’re mentally imprisoned.”