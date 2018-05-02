Harmons Recipe: Chicken Pozole Verde

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken Pozole Verde

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf of Harmons

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

7 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

4 skin-on, bone-in chicken breast halves

1 lb tomatillos, husked and halved

1 small onion, quartered

2 poblano chiles, cored, seeded and quartered

2 jalapeños, seeded and quartered

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 Tbsp oregano leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

3 (15-oz) cans hominy, rinsed and drained

Finely shredded lettuce, sliced radishes, chopped onion, diced avocado, sour cream, tortilla chips and lime wedges, for serving

Instructions:

In a large, enameled cast-iron casserole, bring the chicken broth and water to a boil over high heat. Add the chicken breasts, skin side down, cover and simmer over very low heat until tender and cooked, about 25 min. Transfer the chicken breasts to a plate and shred the meat, discarding the bones and skin. Skim any fat from the cooking liquid and reserve.

In a blender, combine tomatillos, onion, chiles, garlic, cilantro and oregano. Pulse until coarsely chopped, scraping down the sides. With the machine on, add 1 cup of the cooking liquid and puree until smooth. Season the tomatillo puree with salt and pepper.

In a large deep frying pan over medium heat, add the oil. When shimmering, add the tomatillo puree and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce turns deep green, about 12 min.

Pour the green sauce into the cooking liquid in the casserole. Add the hominy and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add the shredded chicken to the stew, season with salt and pepper and cook just until heated through. Serve the pozole in deep bowls, passing the lettuce, radishes, onion, avocado, sour cream, tortilla chips and lime wedges at the table.

