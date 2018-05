× Eagles postpone concert at Vivint Smart Home Arena due to illness

SALT LAKE CITY – The Eagles announced Wednesday that their concert scheduled for May 3 in Salt Lake City would be postponed until May 20.

Vivint Arena stated in a tweet that the concert would be postponed because Don Henley, a founding member of the band, was ill.

The Eagles Thursday, May 3rd Salt Lake City concert at Vivint Smart Home Arena has been postponed to Sunday, May 20th due to Don Henley being ill.

All tickets for the May 3rd show will be honored for the May 20th rescheduled date

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase pic.twitter.com/sYWgVDM4VC — Vivint Arena (@vivintarena) May 2, 2018

All tickets sold for the May 3 date were to be honored at the concert on May 20.