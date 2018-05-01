Murray police seek credit card fraud suspect

MURRAY, UTAH – The Murray Police Department is seeking information on an individual wanted for questioning for multiple cases of alleged credit card fraud.

Police released surveillance stills of the suspect, who appeared to be a female with long black hair, wearing a tan colored poncho-style sweater.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured is asked to contact the police department at 801-840-4000.

People calling with tips were asked to reference case 18C006504.