Man crushed to death at pet food manufacturer in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A man was crushed to death at a pet food manufacturing plant in Ogden early Tuesday morning.

A representative for American Nutrition confirmed the man who died was an employee at the plant, and he was crushed to death after getting into a piece of equipment called a palletizer elevator around 3 a.m.

It is believed the victim got into the palletizer elevator while the power was running, and the machine rose up and crushed him against the top of the elevator.

American Nutrition is closed until further notice while officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration conduct an investigation.

Ogden Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Raul Ortiz.