× LDS Church to block access to some social media sites in meetinghouses

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said that some social media sites would no longer be accessible in meetinghouses.

The new policy was sent to local church leaders, whose congregations would be affected by the change.

The LDS Church, which has filtered other websites in the past from meetinghouse internet connections, made the change so that internet access could be better used for Church purposes.

The following non-Church related sites were set to be blocked Tuesday:

Instagram

Pinterest

Tumblr

MySpace

Twitter

Flixster

Xfinity TV

Spotify

Pandora

Rhapsody

Netflix

Amazon Video

Hulu

Soundcloud

Zynga

Kahoot

Clash of Clans

Big Fish Games

Gamespot