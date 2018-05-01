× Former Democratic Utah representative Carl Duckworth passes away

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Representative Carl Duckworth, who served in the Utah House of Representatives from 1999 to 2008, passed away Tuesday, surrounded by his family.

Representatives and political leaders throughout Utah reacted to the passing of Duckworth, who was unable to run for re-election after being diagnosed with cancer a decade ago.

“We love Sue Duckworth and will dearly miss Carl,” Speaker Greg Hughes said. “The House extends its heartfelt condolences. The Duckworth’s are family to Utah’s House of Representatives. We are sorry for the loss that is felt among family and our community as a whole.”

“Carl enjoyed his work in the House and is grateful for the experiences and the lifetime of friendships made there,” said Susan Duckworth, Carl’s wife.

The Utah Democratic Party released the following statement on Carl Duckworth’s passing:

“The Utah Democratic Party is deeply saddened today to hear about the passing of Carl Duckworth. Carl was our rock, and he was Rep. Sue Duckworth’s rock. As a representative of Magna for 9 years, Carl served his constituents with a quiet dignity that earned him the respect of his political colleagues. He worked to serve all Utahns, a perspective that his 30 plus year career as a union leader at Kennecott Copper made him uniquely suited to represent. He didn’t strong arm, he didn’t backroom deal, he simply showed up to represent Magna, do his job, and left Utah better because of it. At all times, he was a man of integrity and honor. We will miss Carl. We send our love to the Duckworth family.”

Carl Duckworth was 63-years-old at the time of his death.