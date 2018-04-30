× Utah Jazz to ‘Hamilton’ attendees: ‘You can check the score after you get out of the theater’

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are backing up the star of “Hamilton” after he called out some of the musical’s Utah attendees for using their phones during at least one performance.

“SLC, you’re killing me. Put your phones away. We can see you. This isn’t a movie. What is up with you guys?” wrote Joseph Morales, who plays Alexander Hamilton in the musical, in a tweet posted Sunday.

A Twitter user and self-described Jazz fan named Tim Ormon opined that, since the Utah Jazz are involved in the NBA playoffs, “Hamilton” is not the biggest show in town.

“The world is wide enough for @utahjazz and @HamiltonMusical,” Morales tweeted Monday morning, thoughtfully including the Utah Jazz’s #TakeNote hashtag.

The Utah Jazz responded to Morales’ tweet, agreeing that the world is indeed wide enough for both of them and urging Jazz fans to respect theater etiquette while watching “Hamilton.”

“1) Correct. 2) You can check the score after you get out of the theater. 3) We’re not throwing away our shot,” the Utah Jazz’s tweet said.

Morales replied with a fist bump emoji.

“When we saw you, we were too busy sobbing through the second act to think about our phones, which were definitely silenced and put away,” the Jazz wrote back.

SLC, you’re killing me. Put your phones away. We can see you. This isn’t a movie. What is up with you guys? — Joseph Morales (@JosephAMorales) April 29, 2018

Jazz in the NBA playoffs….deal with it. You're not the biggest show in town. — Tim O (@Tim_Ormond) April 30, 2018

1) Correct.

2) You can check the score after you get out of the theater.

3) We're not throwing away our shot.#TakeNote https://t.co/8HFswyHyak — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 30, 2018