Plane crash injures two in Boulder, Utah

BOULDER, Utah – Two people were injured after a plane crashed in Boulder, Utah Saturday evening.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m. saying that a plane had crashed in a field.

Three people were inside the plane at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s department said.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following the incident.

Details on why the plane crashed were unknown at the time of this report.

“Investigation has been turned over the FAA and the NTSB who have been in contact with the pilot,” Garfield County Sheriff’s Officials said.