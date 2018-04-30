× Failure to yield to police leads to SWAT situation in Logan

LOGAN, Utah – Logan police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly ran from officers and barricaded himself in a home, resulting in a SWAT situation.

According to Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen, police initially responded to the area on a call of a dispute.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect, 36-year-old Brady Young of Logan, had left on his motorcycle.

Officers located Young and attempted to make a traffic stop after witnessing a traffic violation, Jensen said.

Young then fled from the officer and barricaded himself in a residence near 400 E. and 500 N.

Jensen said that Young was not a resident of the home he entered, but was an acquaintance of the person who lived there.

“Once in the home, he barricaded himself by locking the door,” Jensen said.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the home and entered in an attempt to get Young out.

Upon entering the home, officers attempted to make contact with Young, but he was unresponsive.

Police then threatened to a deploy a K-9 unit, which caused Young to respond, and become compliant and surrender.

“We did have our tactical team here, available, and ready to go if need be,” Jensen said.

Adams Elementary School in Logan was on lockout during the incident as a precaution.

Young was taken to jail, and charged with evading police. According to Jensen, he may face additional charges.