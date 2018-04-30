Blind Utah student wins prize, art will be featured nationally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Bryson Chadwick is just in the First Grade, but his artwork will hang in schools around the country because he won first place in a national competition put on by Deb Products, an industrial provider of personal cleaning products.

Chadwick's "Happy Hands" picture will grace the front of soap dispensers in Elementary School Bathrooms.

"I was just, like, so excited!" said Chadwick.

Chadwick is a student at the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. He is legally blind himself but doesn't let that stop him.

