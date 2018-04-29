Utah church featured in ‘Footloose’ needs help funding repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMERICAN FORK, Utah -- The church where John Lithgow had a crucial change of heart in the movie “Footloose” is facing some trouble.

American Fork Community Presbyterian Church will celebrate 140 years this July, but unfortunately the church made famous in the 1984 film is not in good shape.

The roof is failing under the snow, and the pastor says tiles fall every winter in the sanctuary and education buildings.

The roofs for both buildings need to be replaced, but since the buildings are historic sites it's not cheap.

“We have lots of projects we’ve worked on throughout the years and lots of groups we support, and if for this moment they could support us, it’s a wonderful time to do that,” Pastor Michael Hale said.

The church estimates they need $65,000 for the repairs. They plan to host a community fundraiser July 21 and have started a GoFundMe page.