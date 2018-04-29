× LDS Church moves volunteers from Turkey after ‘heightened political tensions’

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that 20 young men, four women, and five couples were temporarily reassigned and taken out of Turkey following “heightened political tensions.”

According to LDS Church spokesperson Daniel Woodruff, the church members, who were serving as volunteers, were to be reassigned to other regions in Europe, Asia, and North America.

“The safety of our volunteers is a primary concern for the Church, and we work diligently to monitor conditions and make adjustments as needed in an effort to promote their safety,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff also announced that the LDS Church’s Bulgaria Sofia Mission was to be reassigned to the Central Eurasia Mission. The mission will be headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, and will still serve the country of Turkey.