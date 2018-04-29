× Clinton Police seek suspect who used BB gun in aggravated assault

CLINTON, Utah — Police in Clinton are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that was originally reported as a shooting incident Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Clinton Police Department, the assault occurred near 1000 West and 1800 North just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the victim in the assault was confronted by an adult male seated in a gray, 4-door passenger vehicle.

Police say the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun and fired several shots at the victim, however they later determined the weapon was a BB gun powered by CO2.

The victim in the assault suffered minor injuries to the upper right arm.

Police say surveillance cameras captured the suspect on video, and authorities plan to release a still image of the suspect “as soon as possible.”