3 Questions with Bob Evans: Utah Basketball’s Coach K talks discipline, success and rivalry games

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utahns take basketball very seriously.

And, why not? With the Utah Jazz and great college teams here, the level of play is really quite good.

In fact, since joining the PAC-12 the Runnin' Utes program has made a dramatic turnaround under the leadership of head coach Larry Krystkowiak, who recently joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

How much mentoring do you do, one-on-one mentoring, with these players? You have a reputation of being very strict in the way you play basketball, and the way you want the team to play basketball. Tell me, if you will, what is the relationship between discipline and success at the college level? The intensity leading up to rivalry games is so strong, and there is so much drama and distraction as well as risks involved. Because if BYU isn’t ranked and you guys lose to them that hurts your chances to get into the NCAA Tournament down the road. If you beat them, it doesn’t mean anything because they aren’t ranked. Why even play BYU?

See the video below for the extended interview with Larry Krystkowiak.