× Man killed in motorcycle crash at Bangerter Highway and 5400 South

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Bangerter Highway and 5400 South Saturday night.

Unified Police stated around 9:20 p.m. that units are responding to a fatal motorcycle accident in the area of 3600 West and 5400 South.

Det. Ken Hansen says a male in his 30s was traveling southbound on a motorcycle and went to make a turn to travel eastbound on 5400 South.

Hansen said witnesses indicated the motorcyclist was travelling too fast to make the turn, lost control and crashed. There were no other vehicles involved.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries. His identity has not been released.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates.