Good Samaritan with gun helps deputy struggling with suspect; search for suspect continues

BEAVER DAM, Ariz. — A man is still at large after police say he resisted arrest and assaulted an officer before fleeing on foot in Beaver Dam, Arizona, Friday morning, the St. George News reported.

Undated photo of 34-year-old Darren Bruce Boone | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Darren Bruce Boone, of Littlefield, Arizona, wanted for alleged aggravated assault on an officer and escaping custody.

The incident that triggered the manhunt occurred at approximately 9 a.m. when deputies were attempting to make contact with Boone about an earlier, unrelated incident, Mohave County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said, noting that the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing information about the unrelated incident.

Boone was observed in a vehicle with expired plates on Highway 91 and was pulled over by a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy, Mortensen said, adding that he was also found to be driving without a driver’s license.

