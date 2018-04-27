× MISSING: Police ask for help finding nonverbal Ogden man

OGDEN, Utah – The Ogden Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing in Ogden.

Officers said 49-year-old Francisco M. Villalpando was last seen near 760 29th St. in Ogden on April 13.

Police said he is diabetic and needs daily insulin.

A previous stroke has left him unable to speak or write, police said.

Villalpando is 5’2″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

He has short brown hair, brown eyes and wears a silver medical alert bracelet on his left wrist.

Authorities said Villalpando was not carrying identification when he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (801) 629-8220.