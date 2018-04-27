Crunchified French Toast Monte Cristo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For French Toast:

* 4 large eggs

* 1/4 cup sugar

* 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

* 1/4 teaspoon fine salt

* 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

* 2 cups whole milk, plus more if needed

* 1/2 cup heavy cream

* 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

* 8 (3/4-inch thick) slices day old brioche or challah bread

* 3 cups crushed cornflakes

* Canola oil and butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together eggs, sugar, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, milk, cream, and vanilla extract until smooth. Add stale bread in batches and let soak on each side for 1 to 2 minutes until soaked through. Heat oil and butter on large griddle over medium-high heat.

Spread the crushed cornflakes in a dish and dip the bread on each side in the mixture, pressing gently to help the cornflakes adhere to the bread. Cook bread on griddle until golden on each side. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake in the oven until heated through, about 5-7 minutes.

For Sandwiches:

* 8 strips thick cut bacon

* 16 slices thinly shaved black forest ham

* 8 slices smoked gouda or gruyere

* 4 large eggs

* Butter

* Salt and pepper

* 3 tablespoons powdered sugar

* Any flavor jam you want (I prefer strawberry or raspberry)

Place bacon strips on a baking sheet into a cool oven, set temperature to 400 degrees and cook until bacon is crispy to your liking (15-25 minutes). Remove from oven and drain on paper towel lined plate.

Melt some butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Crack the eggs in and season with salt and pepper. Cook until whites are set, about 1-2 minutes, and then flip and cook for about another 45 seconds.

Remove French toast from the oven, top four of the slices with ham and cheese, put back in the oven until the cheese is fully melted. Then remove the French toast, top each of the four ham and cheese pieces with 2 slices of bacon and an egg. Top with the extra French toast and press down slightly. Cut in half, sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with jam. Alternately you could spread the jam on the top half of the sandwich before placing it on top of the bottom half of the sandwich.

