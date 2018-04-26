× Providence City Council member Jeff Baldwin dies

PROVIDENCE, Utah — Providence City Council member, Jeff Baldwin, died late Wednesday evening.

Providence City confirmed his death Thursday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the city stated, “Jeff cared deeply about his family, his community, and people in general. He will be missed.”

Jeff was an instructor in the aviation maintenance program at Utah State University, his alma mater, with an extensive background in aviation and aerospace engineering.

FOX 13 will update this story when more details emerge.