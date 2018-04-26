× Police investigate report of woman held captive in St. George apartment

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested Wednesday in a case involving a woman reportedly being held against her will inside of an apartment in St George, as the investigation into the incident continues.

At 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of West 360 North after a 911 call reported that a woman who traveled from Las Vegas to St. George with friends was “being held against their will and was not allowed to leave,” St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.

Police responded to the apartment to perform a welfare check on the woman and found her inside of the residence, Trombley said, adding “that individual is safe and working with detectives at this time.”

While investigating the call, officers arrested 21-year-old Anthony Marcos Alamillo, of St. George, for multiple offenses, Trombley said. He was subsequently booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Click here to read the full story from St. George News.