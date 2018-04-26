× Cougar captured after wandering into Fillmore City

FILLMORE, Utah — Deputies and wildlife officers worked together to capture a cougar spotted in Fillmore City Wednesday.

According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked with Division of Wildlife Officers, Fillmore City Animal Control and local hunting guides to safely remove a young mountain lion that wandered into Fillmore City.

Officials say the cat was captured in the area of 200 South, just east of Main Street.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the incident.