Blue Stakes of Utah 811, Safe Digging month

Did you know, every nine minutes an underground utility is damaged because someone didn’t call Blue Stakes of Utah, to ensure there were no underground facilities.

April is National Safe Digging month and Spence Felsted with Blue Stakes of Utah 811 is here to discuss the importance of utilizing this free and required service.

Blue Stakes’ mission is to promote public safety and protect underground utilities while minimizing service interruptions.

Blue Stakes of Utah is a free service that detects and marks underground facilities. After a request is submitted, Blue Stakes will bring utility owners or a third party company to locate.

So why is it free for you? Blue Stakes is funded by the utility owners, and is a non-profit governed by a board of directors.

Ready to make an appointment? You can submit a locate request online at http://www.bluestakes.org or simple by calling 811.

Just remember to schedule an appointment at least two days prior to your excavation project.