Semi-trailer rollover blocks traffic at I-15 and I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — A semi-trailer rollover forced officials to close the ramp from northbound I-15 to westbound I-80 in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesman, the semi-trailer rolled because it was traveling too fast.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.