Salt Lake County Councilman, restaurateur Sam Granato has died

SALT LAKE CITY — County Councilman and restaurateur Sam Granato has passed away from a lengthy battle with cancer, FOX 13 has confirmed.

Councilman Granato died Wednesday afternoon. He had been undergoing treatments for cancer.

“The family of Sam Granato is saddened to announce the passing of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, and hero. Sam passed away peacefully at home this afternoon surrounded by loved ones. He fought an amazing battle with cancer for over two years,” his family said in a statement.

Councilman Granato served on the Salt Lake County Council since 2013. He was also the owner of Granato’s Imports, a chain of Italian delis and a restaurant supplier. Granato’s Imports on Redwood Road is a city staple and a place for Utah political figures to be seen.

The Salt Lake County Council grieved the loss on Wednesday night.

“Sam was a true friend to all of us on the Salt Lake County Council, and to all who knew him. Our hearts ache for the loss of a colleague and friend,” the council said in a joint statement. “We will deeply miss his kindness and the thoughtfulness he brought to his life of public service.​”

Councilwoman Aimee Winder-Newton also posted on Twitter, “it won’t be the same without him.”

I’m so sad to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague, Sam Granato. Sam was such a great example to me. He treated every person he came in contact with as if they were the most important person in the world. It won’t be the same without him. #utpol #slco — Aimee Winder Newton (@AimeeNewton) April 26, 2018

Although he had been ill for years, Councilman Granato recently made an appearance to accept an award from the Salt Lake County Democratic Party earlier this month for his years of service.

Across the state, people of all political persuasions mourned his passing.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, who campaigned for office at his restaurant, remembered him as a mentor (read her full statement below).

“I will always be grateful that I found my way to Sam and that he chose to bring me into his family. Sam loved an underdog, and supported people who stood on principal — he will be missed by all who knew him, and his legacy will be cherished by many more. Rest in peace my dear friend,” she wrote.

Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/qyeratNAUo—

Mayor J. Biskupski (@slcmayor) April 25, 2018

The Utah Democratic Party memorialized Councilman Granato as a “people person.”

“When you talked to Sam, he made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. Without hesitation, Sam was one of the most beloved elected officials in Utah, in part because everyone was welcome to a meal at his home, Granato Imports,” the party said. “Sam was a bridge-builder in a world of political islands. We express our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, customers and constituents.”

In a Facebook post, Salt Lake County mayor Ben McAdams reflected on Granato’s life.

On Capitol Hill, there was also grief over his passing. Granato served with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and as chairman of the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for a time.

“He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Sam was a good friend of mine and my heart hurts for his family,” said DABC spokesman Terry Wood.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert, a Republican, also eulogized Councilman Granato as “a good man.”

“He was a friend to everyone! In politics, he worked with all people, regardless of party affiliation. He will be sincerely missed,” the governor posted on Twitter.

Sam Granato was a good man. He cared about the community and served in many capacities to help improve the lives of many. He was a friend to everyone! In politics, he worked with all people, regardless of party affiliation. He will be sincerely missed. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) April 26, 2018

“The Utah Senate Democrats mourn the passing of our dear friend, Salt Lake County Councilman Sam Granato. Sam was a kind and generous man and a fiercely loyal friend. He was also one of the finest public servants our state has seen. We offer our sincere condolences to Ann and the entire Granato family,” the minority caucus said in a statement.

In 2010, Granato ran for U.S. Senate against Sen. Mike Lee. In his own statement, Sen. Lee said he was “lucky” to have interacted with Granato during their race.

