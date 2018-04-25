Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blueberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

Cake

5 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened

4 oz cream cheese, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs

1 Tbsp grated lemon zest

2 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract

2 cups blueberries

3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, divided

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup sour cream

Glaze

1 1/4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp lemon zest

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10” (10-cup) bundt cake pan.

To make the cake, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat together the butter, cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well between each addition. Add the lemon zest and vanilla and beat until combined.

In a small bowl, add the blueberries and 2 tablespoons of flour from the 3 cups and toss until the blueberries are well coated in the flour. Set aside.

In a bowl, sift together the remaining flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Alternately add the dry ingredients and the sour cream to the batter, beating between each addition. Using a spatula, fold in the blueberries then transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan.

Bake until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes in the pan before inverting it onto a baking rack to cool completely.

To make the glaze, in a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, thyme, lemon juice and lemon zest until smooth. Once the cake has cooled completely, pour on the glaze.

