Blueberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons
Serves 8-10
Ingredients:
Cake
- 5 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 Tbsp grated lemon zest
- 2 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract
- 2 cups blueberries
- 3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, divided
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 cup sour cream
Glaze
- 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar, sifted
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp lemon zest
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10” (10-cup) bundt cake pan.
To make the cake, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat together the butter, cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well between each addition. Add the lemon zest and vanilla and beat until combined.
In a small bowl, add the blueberries and 2 tablespoons of flour from the 3 cups and toss until the blueberries are well coated in the flour. Set aside.
In a bowl, sift together the remaining flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Alternately add the dry ingredients and the sour cream to the batter, beating between each addition. Using a spatula, fold in the blueberries then transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan.
Bake until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes in the pan before inverting it onto a baking rack to cool completely.
To make the glaze, in a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, thyme, lemon juice and lemon zest until smooth. Once the cake has cooled completely, pour on the glaze.
Sponsor: Harmons