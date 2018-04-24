Tips for choosing a high-quality summer child care program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

School will be out soon and many working parents are trying to figure out childcare for the summer. At the Utah Office of Child Care, they recommend using high-quality child care providers to ensure your children are in safe, nurturing and developmentally appropriate settings. They gave us a few tips on how to choose a good, high-quality program:

Check the adult-to-child ratio. You generally want that number to be as low as possible.

Go visit and observe program beforehand. Watch how the teachers or caregivers interact with the kids. Do the children seem happy and safe?

Look for a program that meets your needs as a parent. Especially consider the schedule and cost. There is a wide range of cost levels, and some programs offer scholarships.

Visit CareAboutChildcare.utah.gov. Search for high-quality child care providers throughout the state. You can look at a provider`s licensing record, staff professional development, experience with children with disabilities, and accreditation.

Tips for Summer Activity Options:

View a statewide activity guide and specialized programs on CareAboutChildcare.utah.gov: Parents have a lot of different options to choose from, including all-day and partial-day child care to week-long summer camps. Many daycare programs have special art, music and sports programs in the summer or field trips to keep kids engaged, having fun and learning new things even when school is out of session.

Participate in the free summer meal program: Another thing to keep in mind is the free summer meal program. There are almost 300 locations around the state where kids can get free meals in the summer.

You can find those locations and more information at www.CareAboutChildcare.utah.gov.